The India women’s cricket team is up against the Australia women in the T20I match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. The historic match, scheduled to be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom will mark the debut of cricket in the coveted quadrennial event. Including India, a total of eight teams will lock against each other, over the course of the tournament.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face Pakistan in their next match on July 31, before facing Barbados on August 3. On the other hand, Australia will face Barbados and Pakistan respectively in their next two games. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and telecast details about the India vs Australia clash.

Where will be the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022 played?

The India women vs Australia women T20I, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, UK.

When will the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022 begin?

The India women vs Australia women T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Cricket fans in India wondering how to watch the India women vs Australia women T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by tuning in to the live broadcast by Sony Sports Network in India. All events of the CWG 2022 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in the country, which has the official broadcasting rights.

How to watch the live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022?

Interested cricket fans can also watch the live streaming of the India women vs Australia women T20I match, in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on the Sony LIV app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W T20I at the Commonwealth Games 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women Predicted Playing XI:Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh

(Image: @indiancricketteam/@birminghamcg22/@cricketcomau/Instagram)