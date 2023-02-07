India Vs Australia: Cricket Australia Share First Glimpse Of The Nagpur Pitch For 1st Test

Cricket Australia’s official digital division cricket.com.au took to their official social media handles on Tuesday and shared the first glimpses of the Nagpur pitch. Australia is scheduled to face India in a four-match Test series, which begins with the first Test in Nagpur, from February 9 onwards. In the pictures shared by cricket.com.au, star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner can be seen having a good look at the surface.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will kick off with the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Ahead of the much-anticipated series, Australia is majorly focusing on its preparations to face the lethal spinners of India. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are four key spinners in India’s squad for the first two Tests.

Australia faces the Indian spin twins challenge

Last week, cricket.com.au shared a video of Australia’s net bowlers for the series. In the video, the Aussie batters can be seen training with the bowlers who could imitate Ashwin and Jadeja’s actions. The pairing of Jadeja and Ashwin has proved dangerous for the strong Aussie side in the Border Gavaskar series previously.

During Australia’s last Test series in the country in 2016-17, India emerged as the winner by a margin of 2-1. While Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Series with 25 wickets and 127 runs to his name, Ashwin was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 21 wickets. Interestingly, Ashwin has a record of taking 89 wickets in 18 Tests against Australia in his career, while Jadeja has registered 63 wickets in 12 Tests against the Aussies.

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner