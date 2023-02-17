A massive meme fest ensued on social media after subscribers eager to catch live action from the India vs Australia second Test match in Delhi were unable to access Disney + Hotstar. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being broadcasted on the Star Sports Network, while Disney + Hotstar is one of the live-streaming platforms covering the series. As the streaming service suffered a glitch on Friday, subscribers failed to access its website and mobile application.

Fans wondering how to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India and Australia can tune into Jio TV on their devices. Meanwhile, reacting to the glitch, Indian cricket fans flooded Twitter with their reactions. Here’s a look at the best memes about the Disney + Hotstar glitch.

Me Waiting For #hotstar To Browse On My Phone...🙄🙄 @DisneyPlusHS #hotstardown pic.twitter.com/6e9UZHkWVz — S H A S W A T A N A N D (@imshaswat19) February 17, 2023

scene at Hotstar Headquarters#BGT2023 error occurred! pic.twitter.com/PtwRcr1n6V — JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) February 17, 2023

More about the Border - Gavaskar Trophy

Australia is currently touring India for a four-match Test series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. India is eyeing to win the Test series and earn qualification for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final. Australia currently sits at the top of the ICC WTC points table.

India vs Australia Four-match Test series: Full Squads

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav