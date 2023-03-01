IND Vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score: Team India Suffers Another Blow As Virat Kohli Falls

The surface at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is known for providing help to batters, with spinners also looking to extract the most. The Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel might yet again put the Aussies under scrutiny at the Holkar pitch. Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden mentioned during the live broadcast that the pitch looks similar to those used in the first two games.