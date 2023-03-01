IND Vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score: Team India Suffers Another Blow As Virat Kohli Falls

Quick links:
Image: bcci.tv
Axar Patel hit a four in the fifth ball of the 23rd over, taking the total to 75/6.
Todd Murphy has dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in the last three games, since making his debut in the 1st Test.
India were reduced to 70/6 in 21.4 overs as Virat Kohli was dismissed by Todd Murphy.
India reached 69/5 in 20 overs with Kohli and KS Bharat pulling off the rescue act.
The Aussies went upstairs with a DRS call for lbw against KS Bharat, but were denied his wicket. Bharat hit a boundary in the very next ball, before ending the over with a dot ball. India was 66/5 in 17 overs.
India scored their first boundary after seven overs as Kohli hit a four off Nathan Lyon to end the 13th over.
Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann in the 12th over of the innings before he opened his account. India was reduced to 45/5 in 11.2 overs, as KS Bharat joined Virat Kohli in the middle.
Its not the start that Team India wanted as Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted up the order ahead of Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed after 4 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara was left surprised by the amount of spin as the bowl kep low and went straight to hit the stumps.
Matthew Kuhnemann gets gets his 2nd wicket in his 2nd over as he dismisses Shubman Gill for 21 runs. Both openers gone and Australia have a chance to attack India's misfiring middle order now
After Rohit Sharma's four to Starc in the 3rd over, Shubman Fill hit two boundaries off Green's over, taking India's total to 22/0 in four overs. Shubman hit another four in the third ball of the 5th over.
Replays showed that Rohit Sharma survived an lbw call in the 4th ball of the 1sr over after surviving an appeal for caught out in the very first ball. Australia opted not to go for DRS on both ocassions.
Shubman Gill hit a boundary to Cameron Green in the second ball of the 2nd over to score his first runs of the match.
Rohit Sharma hit Starc for a boundary in the 5th ball to score the first runs for India.
Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc will bowl the first over for Australia, while Rohit Sharma takes the strike for India. Rohit survived a massive appeal for caught out in the very first ball.
The Indian openers will come out to bat in a short while, as the play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, CA Pujara, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, RA Jadeja, KS Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Rohit Sharma won the toss ahead of the 3rd Test and opted to bat first. Shubman Gill has replaced KL Rahul in the playing XI, while Umesh Yadav comes in for Mohammed Shami.
Captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith will walk out for the coin toss at Holkar at 9 AM IST. The match is scheduled to begin at 9.
The surface at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is known for providing help to batters, with spinners also looking to extract the most. The Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel might yet again put the Aussies under scrutiny at the Holkar pitch. Murali Kartik and Matthew Hayden mentioned during the live broadcast that the pitch looks similar to those used in the first two games.
After becoming the fastest batsman to complete 25000 runs in international cricket, Virat Kohli is now just 77 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in the format at home. Captain Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is just 45 runs away from completing 17,000 international runs. Kohli and Rohit are 44 runs away from completing 1000 runs while batting as a pair in red-ball cricket.
Team India’s wins in the first two Tests of the series against Australia has given a significant boost to the team’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship. India is yet to qualify for the ICC WTC final and will be hoping to win the remaining two games. Sri Lanka is the only other team that can deal with damage to India’s chances of making it to the ICC WTC final. Here’s a look at the ICC World Test Championship standings, ahead of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test.
Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Matt Kuhnemann
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
India won the opening Test of the series by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur as Australia’s struggles against the Indian bowlers were exposed to the world. India further scripted another empathetic win by six wickets in Delhi to secure a 2-0 lead. India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the victory in Delhi.