In the ongoing second Test between India and Australia, viewers cut out a frustrated figure after the broadcasting service of Disney + Hotstar suffered a malfunction. The continuous action has been blocked and hence several minutes have passed since cricket lovers did not get hold of their favorite game. To appease the exasperation of not being able to watch their favorite game it is imperative for you to know a different channel online to watch cricket so that the continuous action does not stop anytime.

The service of Hotstar still hasn't resumed, so in the meanwhile, you can access the JIO TV app to go back to watching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If you have missed the action then here's a score update for you. Australia are currently reeling at 199 for 6 at Tea, with Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins batting at 36 and 23 respectively. One full session remains before stumps at Day 2.

When will India vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played on Friday, February 17.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd Test match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network along with DD sports

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. But if not then it can also be streaming on the Jio TV app.