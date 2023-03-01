India Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs AUS 3rd Test In India, UK And US?

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting March 1. India have already retained the coveted trophy thanks to two back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi earlier this month. India are currently 2-0 up in the four-match contest and Australia will look to narrow the margin by trying to win in the 3rd Test match. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, let's take a look at all the details regarding the match.

What time will India vs Australia 3rd Test match begin?

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Where will India vs Australia 3rd Test match take place?

The 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will take place at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test match live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia can tune in to DD Sports or Star Sports Network, which has broadcasting rights in the country. To watch the live streaming of the match, fans can visit the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test match live in the UK?

The 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be shown live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom. The match will begin at 4:00 AM in the morning for fans in the UK.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test match live in the US?

The 3rd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. The match will begin at 11:00 PM for fans in the US.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Full squads

India’s squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

Image: BCCI