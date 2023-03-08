India Vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs AUS 4th Test In India, UK And US

India are set to take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy from Thursday, March 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors dent a severe blow to the home side with a one-sided win in the third Test in Indore to make the series score 1-2. With a place in the World Test Championship final in the offing, Rohit Sharma and Co cannot afford any more slip-ups and need to win the last match of the series.

Here's a look at how to watch the live telecast and the live streaming of India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test match which will take place in Ahmedabad.

What time will India vs Australia 4th Test match begin?

The fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Where will India vs Australia 4th Test match take place?

The 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in India?

Fans in India can watch the 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia live on Star Sports Network, which has broadcasting rights in the country. To watch the live streaming of the match, fans can visit the Disney+ Hotstar app or their website.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in the UK?

The 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be shown live on BT Sport in the United Kingdom. The match will begin at 4:00 AM BST in the UK.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in the US?

The 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. The match will begin at 11:00 PM for fans in the US.

India vs Australia 4th Test full squads

India's squad for the 4th Test

Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia's squad for the 4th Test

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitch Swepson, David Warner