India Vs Australia: Live Streaming, IND V AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips For 1st ODI

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series and the first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At one end the Indian team is coming off a 2-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series whereas the visitors certainly have a more stronger team than the Tests.
Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will not play the match due to personal commitments. The eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. The Indian team will be missing Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant who are out of the team due to injuries.
Getting to Australia, so the visitors have a strong team led by Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc. The Australians will also feel the absence of Pat Cummins who will not play the ODI series vs India and went back home after the second Test.
The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will take place at the Wankheded Stadium in Mumbai.
Cricket fans in India can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on the Star Sports Network and the match will start from 01:30 PM IST onwards. Cricket fans can also stream the match live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.
Cricket fans in the UK can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on the BT Sport Network and the match will start from 09:00 AM EST onwards.
Cricket fans in the UK can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on ESPN+ and the match will start from 04:00 AM EST onwards.
WICKET-KEEPERS: KL Rahul
BATTERS: Steve Smith, David Warner (vc), Travis Head, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell
BOWLERS: Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
India: Ishan Kishan, Shuman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik.
Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Aston Agar, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott.