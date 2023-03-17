India Vs Australia: Live Streaming, IND V AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips For 1st ODI

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series and the first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At one end the Indian team is coming off a 2-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series whereas the visitors certainly have a more stronger team than the Tests.

Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will not play the match due to personal commitments. The eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. The Indian team will be missing Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant who are out of the team due to injuries.

Getting to Australia, so the visitors have a strong team led by Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc. The Australians will also feel the absence of Pat Cummins who will not play the ODI series vs India and went back home after the second Test.

What time will India vs Australia 1st ODI match begin?

The fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Where will India vs Australia's 1st ODI match take place?

The 1st ODI match between India and Australia will take place at the Wankheded Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on the Star Sports Network and the match will start from 01:30 PM IST onwards. Cricket fans can also stream the match live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on the BT Sport Network and the match will start from 09:00 AM EST onwards.

How to watch India vs Australia 4th Test match live in the US?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the 1st ODI between India and Australia on ESPN+ and the match will start from 04:00 AM EST onwards.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Fantasy Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: KL Rahul

BATTERS: Steve Smith, David Warner (vc), Travis Head, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill

ALL-ROUNDERS: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

BOWLERS: Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fantasy Tips

Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form since the last few times and can also play well in the first ODI vs Australia

Virat Kohli has regained his form international and is coming off hitting a century in the last Test vs Australia.

Kuldeep Yadav has performed really well in the white ball format off late and can also perform well in the 1st ODI vs Australia.

Glenn Maxwell has been one of Australia's top all-rounders and is a big-match player. Maxwell can also perform in the first ODI vs India.

Mitchell Starc will be leading the Australia pace attack in the absence of Pat Cummins. Starc bowls at a staggering pace and can take wickets early on in the innings.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Predicted XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Shuman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik.

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Aston Agar, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott.