India Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd T20I LIVE On TV & Online?

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to clash against the reigning world champions, Australia in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with Australia claiming victory in the series opener, before India made a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I. Rohit led the team from the front in the previous game, and played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 46* runs off 20 balls.

Former captain Virat Kohli is expected to fire in the 3rd T20I, as his bat has remained silent in the two games played so far. At the same time, Harshal Patel will be hoping to find his form back. Meanwhile, Rohit, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are expected to continue their form in the series decider.

Where will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match being held?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia is slated to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will India vs Australia, 3rd T20I begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on September 25, Sunday.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

Interested cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia on Star Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I?

Indian cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in Australia?

Australia's tour of India will be telecasted live in Australia on Fox Sports and Channel 7. India vs Australia 3rd T20I will start at 11:00 pm on Sunday in Australia.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in the UK?

Australia's tour of India will be telecasted live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. India vs Australia 3rd T20I will start at 2:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I in the US?

Willow TV will present the live telecast of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in the US. India vs Australia 3rd T20I will start at 9:00 AM on Sunday in the US.

India vs Australia three-match T20I series: Full Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa