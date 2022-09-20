India and Australia are all set to kick off Australia’s tour of India 2022 with the 1st T20I of the three-match series in Mohali on September 20. India heads into the match after a disappointing exit from the Asia Cup 2022. While the team lost two straight Super 4 games in the Asia Cup and ended their campaign, Virat Kohli’s batting form was the biggest positive for the Men In Blue.

The former India captain emerged as the highest run scorer for India after hitting one century and two fifties in total. Meanwhile, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah also returns from an injury hiatus, alongside Harshal Patel. The three-match T20I series will be the penultimate T20I assignment for Team India ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Where will be India vs Australia, 1st T20I match played?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia is slated to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

When will India vs Australia, 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on September 20, Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Australia, 1st T20I?

Interested cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the 1st T20I between India and Australia on Star Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 1st T20I?

Indian cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st T20I in Australia?

Australia's tour of India will telecasted live in Australia on Fox Sports and Channel 7. India vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 11:30 pm on Tuesday in Australia.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I in UK?

Australia's tour of India will be telecasted live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. India vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 2:30 pm pm on Tuesday in UK.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 1st T20I in US?

Willow TV will present the live telecast of the India vs Australia 1st T20I in USA and Canada. India vs Australia 1st T20I will start at 9:30 am on Tuesday in US and Canada.

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

India vs Australia three-match T20I series: Full Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa