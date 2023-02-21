India Vs Australia: Matthew Hayden Agrees To Michael Clarke's Request Ahead Of 3rd Test

Australia's problems against the Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continued in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the spin pair picked up 16 of the 20 wickets in the Test match. Australia had a disastrous batting collapse on day 3 as they lost nine wickets within a session courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul.

Now, among Australia's struggle against spin in India, the calls have increased to bring former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden as the batting consultant of the Australian Cricket Team. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had also supported the proposal and also urged Hayden to join Australia as the batting consultant.

Matthew Hayden agrees to join Australia as a batting consultant

Now Matthew Hayden has agreed to Clarke's request and said, "One hundred per cent, at any time of the day or night, it is a given that myself -- and I'm sure I speak for anyone else that I represent that would have that kind of influence -- would 100 per cent be in. Any time I have been asked to do anything I've always said yes at any time of day", Hayden said to the Sunday Morning Herald.

"You can’t alienate them (former players). If you want the creme de la creme, the very least you can do is respect them. There should be a system if you're in the CA role, how do we get the intellectual property in our players? That’s the key", Hayden added.

“It’s not possible because a week before we came over here everyone was screaming bloody murder about their superstars not playing the Big Bash League – and yet they’ve got a Test match nine days later. This is where I really don’t envy the role of Andrew McDonald. He has to work out what is the priority in terms of his playing group of which he has zero per cent control over a two-month period because of IPL. Part of that tenure would be, 'what do we want to win fellas?' Because if it's India we know what it takes to win there", Hayden further said.

Michael Clarke had requested Hayden to join Australia as the batting consultant

Michael Clarke said to Sky Sports, “Look at the staff. Are we getting enough help here? Do we need some more advice, guidance? Something so simple. You’ve got Matthew Hayden in India at the moment commentating and Mark Waugh as well. They’re at the ground. So it’d be a no-brainer to go to someone like Matthew Hayden, who is a massive sweeper. He’s probably the only Australian batsman that has had success sweeping in India."