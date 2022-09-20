Netizens expressed their surprise after the Indian team management decided to send all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who is expected to play the role of the finisher for the team at the T20 World Cup 2022. Patel was sent in at six after Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by Cameron Green. It left everyone surprised as Karthik came in after Axar in the 1st T20I.

Fans stunned as Axar sent ahead of Karthik

Fans expressed their surprise after Axar Patel was sent ahead of Dinesh Karthik as seen in the tweets below. Both players managed to score just six runs off five deliveries before they were both dismissed by Nathan Ellis. At the end of 20 overs, Team India managed to score 208 runs for the loss of six wickets.

So basically Axar Patel> Dinesh Karthik.



I see....👀#INDvsAUS — Prashant Jha (@pjha2000) September 20, 2022

Sending #axarpatel over #DK, Even God can't understand the decisions this team takes. — Avinash Devdhar S (@Asdevadhar) September 20, 2022

Axar Patel’s brief is to treat the 16th over as the 20th, so that the coach’s decision to send Dinesh Karthik later is proven right. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 20, 2022

India vs Australia 1st T20I playing XIs

Australia won the toss and opted to field in the first Twenty20 against India on Tuesday.

All-rounder Tim David will make his T20 debut for Australia, which is without David Warner and Mitchell Starc for the three-match series.

The series is a tune-up for the World Cup in Australia that starts on October 22.

India is without all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury, but fast bowler Harshal Patel is back.

India sprang a surprise by leaving out wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

(with AP inputs)