India Vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Pans Virat Kohli's Decision On Day 2, Gavaskar & DK Agree

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Virat Kohli over his "poor shot selection" in the third innings of the ongoing third Test match against Australia in Indore. Matthew Kuhnemann trapped Kohli LBW for 13 off 26 balls while the latter was trying to pull a shortish delivery by stepping deep into the crease. After the dismissal, Shastri criticised Kohli, saying that the better option would have been if the 34-year-old had targeted mid-on with a straighter bat.

Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik also joined Shastri in criticizing Kohli for his poor shot selection. The trio was doing commentary on Star Sports when Kohli was dismissed by Kuhnemann. In the first innings of the match, Kohli was dismissed LBW for 22 off 52 balls by Todd Murphy. The luck is also not favouring Kohli as he was also given out in the second Test match by umpire Nitin Menon off a controversial decision.

"Poor shot selection. The ball wasn't bouncing much, the better option would have been if he had targeted mid-on with a straighter bat," Shastri said.

"He does punch the ball very well with the bottom hand and this time he was looking to play it squarer. He missed it completely," Gavaskar said.

"Also, the fact that he didn't take the DRS and just walked out, tells me that he was very aware that probably he was too deep in his crease. He walked up to Pujara, who gave him a grin. I think it felt out to him," Karthik said.

"It would have been the umpire's call. Normally an umpire would give this out just on the shot played," Shastri added.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, India are not in a good position as they have set just a 76-run target for Australia to win the game. Batting first, India got dismissed for 109 runs on Day 1 of the Indore Test match. In reply, Australia scored 197 runs to take an 88-run lead over India after the conclusion of the first two innings. India then scored 163 runs in their second innings to set Australia a target of 76 runs to win on Day 4.

Image: BCCI

