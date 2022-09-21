Australia had the last laugh after Cameron Green’s innings coupled with Matthew Wade’s unbeaten 45 off 21 balls helped the Kangaroos get the better of Indian challenge in the 1st T20I clash on Tuesday.

While Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 30 balls helped India reach 208/6 in 20 overs, Green and Wade led a run onslaught which saw the team win comfortably with four balls to spare. During a tense moment in the game, skipper Rohit Sharma's animated on-field antics became the most talked about topic during the Mohali encounter. A video involving Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is being widely circulated on social media, where the former is seen losing his cool at the latter over a wrong DRS.

In the 12th over of second innings, pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed star batter Steve Smith, followed by another dismissal in the same over in the form of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after a successful DRS review. After going upstairs for a review in second innings of the match, an irked Sharma went towards a grinning Karthik and grabbed him by the neck.

It is understood that the skipper did so to poke fun at Team India's senior wicketkeeper, for not appealing for a review before as Karthik laughed off after India were awarded Maxwell’s wicket.

Shocking! Did Rohit just grab Karthik by the neck?

The video of Rohit’s 'aggressive' gesture towards Karthik was shared on social media by a fan, which became an instant hit among Twitter users. It is pertinent to mention that Australia scripted a great comeback in the final five overs of the 1st T20I, to start their tour of India with a comprehensive victory.

Hardik Pandya lifts India to a massive total

In the first innings, KL Rahul made a stunning comeback to form with a 35-ball knock of 55 runs at a strike rate of 157.14 and after hitting three sixes and four fours. While Suryakumar Yadav hit 46 runs in 25 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes, Hardik Pandya emerged as the most impressive Indian batter. Pandya remained unbeaten after scoring 71 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 236.67, which also includes in seven fours and five sixes.

Green, Wade lead a run onslaught

Going ahead in the second innings, captain Aaron Finch and Cameron Green provided a strong start to the visitor’s chase, before Axar Patel removed the opposition skipper in the 4th over. Green hit 61 runs in 30 balls during his stay at the crease and also received the Player of the match award for the same. While Steve Smith hit 35 runs in 24 balls, Matthew Wade remained not out on 45 off 21 balls, and took Australia through to the win at Mohali.