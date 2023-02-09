Kona Srikar Bharat was one of the two Indian cricketers who received their maiden Test cap ahead of the India vs Australia, first Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. While he received the cap at the hand of veteran star Cheteshwar Pujara, the 29-year-old became a talking point on social media for another reason. In a picture currently going viral on Twitter, Bharat can be seen sharing a warm hug with his mother before starting his first match for the Indian team.

As the picture went viral, Bharat received a warm message from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He reshared the picture of the cricketer hugging his mother and said, "Our very own@KonaBharat is debuting today with the Indian Cricket Team in the ongoing test against Australia. My congratulations and best wishes to him. The Telugu flag continues to fly high!".

KS Bharat produces MS Dhoni-like stumping to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

While Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first, Rohit Sharma revealed at the toss that KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav will make their debuts for India. The decision to bat first in Nagpur seemingly backfired for the visitors as they were bowled out on the score of 177 runs in the first innings. Interestingly, Bharat made a notable contribution for India on his debut.

In the 36th over of the first innings, Bharat helped Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss the no. 1-ranked Test batsman of the world, Marnus Labuschagne. The wicketkeeper pulled off an electric stumping to leave the batsman shocked, as he was dismissed on the individual score of 49 runs. It is pertinent to mention that, Bharat previously substituted Wriddhiman Saha in one Test before.

Meanwhile, courtesy of the combined effort by Bharat and Jadeja, Australia were reduced to 83/3 in the 36th over. Interestingly, Jadeja grabbed another wicket in the very next ball, reducing the visitors to 84/4. Going ahead in the game, Jadeja clinched three more wickets to complete his five-wicket haul, his 11th overall in Test cricket.

Indian bowlers provide a flying start to Team India in the first Test against Australia

Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Siraj grabbed the wicket of Aussie opener Usman Khawaja in the very first ball of the second over. India further received a boost as Mohammed Shami caught David Warner off-guard with an inswinger in the first ball of his second over, reducing Australia to 2/2 in 2.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin also completed his three-wicket haul.