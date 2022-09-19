Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the reporters on Sunday in a pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia in Mohali. While the skipper made notable mentions about former captain Virat Kohli being the third opening option for India, Rohit also made headlines for a uber-cheeky reply to a reporter. Answering the journalist’s question, Rohit entertained everyone with yet another witty response.

Referring to Rohit’s ‘Team is 90-95% settled’ comment, the journalist combined it with another query and requested the captain to talk about women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. In response to the question, Rohit was seen adjusting his cap and sunglasses, before saying, “kitney sawaal puchtey ho,” in a hilarious tone. Here’s the video of Rohit’s cheeky reply to the journalist.

Watch the video of Rohit Sharma's reply to the journalist:

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Jhulan Goswami

Rohit then proceeded to answer the question and heaped praises on India women pacer Jhulan. “Speaking about Jhulan, I think she is one of India’s stalwarts in terms of what she has done for the country. Leading bowler for India. Whenever I have seen her play, she shows so much passion for playing for the country, which is good learning for all the young kids who are growing up and want to represent the country. Whether it is women’s cricket or men’s cricket, you can take a learning from that,” Rohit told reporters.

“I don't know how old she is, but even at this age she is running hard and trying to knock the opposition out. It tells you the passion she has. I have only had a few interactions with her, when I was injured at NCA, she was also there and she was bowling to me. I was challenged with her inswinger and all that. It was good to see, we had a lot of interaction there. I can only wish the best for her future. You won't find a player like that every time. It is once in a generation player,” Rohit added.

'Will have to make Virat open in some of the games': Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, shedding light on Kohli’s batting position in the upcoming series against Australia and South Africa, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Rohit said, “Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that”.