India Vs Australia T20I Series: Schedule, Full Squads, Team News, Live Streaming And More

After a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Team India is set to host Australia in three-match T20I series as both teams continue their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The upcoming series will be a perfect opportunity for the Men in Blue to rectify their mistakes which led to an early exit from the tournament. Australia recently hosted Zimbabwe for an ODI series which they won 2-1. Australia defeated Zimbabwe in the first match by 5 wickets followed by an 8-wicket win in the second ODI. Zimbabwe outperformed the host in the final match and won the contest by three wickets.

After the Zimbabwe series, Australia hosted New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, of which they won all three matches. Australia won the opening match of the Series defeating New Zealand by two wickets followed by a 113-run win in the second ODI. The hosts completed the whitewash winning the final ODI by 23 runs. Ahead of India vs Australia T20I Series, we take a look at details about India vs Australia schedule, venue and where to catch its live streaming.

India vs Australia schedule

The T20I Series between India and Australia will be played from September 20 to September 25 in Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, respectively.

Match Day Date Venue India vs Australia Tuesday September 20 Mohali India vs Australia Friday September 23 Nagpur India vs Australia Sunday September 25 Hyderabad

Where to catch the live telecast of the India vs Australia three-match T20I series?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch ball-by-ball coverage of all three matches on Star Sports network which is the official broadcast partner.

Where to catch India vs Australia live streaming?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia T20I Series will be available on on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India squad vs Australia

The squad for the T20I Series against Australia looks to be on similar lines like that of the 15-member T20 World Cup squad. However, Arshdeep Singh has been rested for the Australia Series while Mohammad Shami has been included in the team. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's fitness will be put to test after being included for the series.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.