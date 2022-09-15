India Vs Australia T20I Series Tickets: Check Ticket Prices & Where To Buy Them Online

Following a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Team India are all set to face Australia in a three-match T20I series, beginning September 20. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series featuring two of the best cricket teams in the world, here is a look at how to buy tickets for each of the India vs Australia matches.

How to buy tickets for India vs Australia?

Fans wanting to buy tickets for all the upcoming matches of the India vs Australia T20I series can do so via Paytm Insider.

India vs Australia T20I series ticket prices

The first India vs Australia T20I will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on September 20. The tickets are priced in the range of Rs 1,000-10,000. As for the second T20I, it will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur, on September 23. The ticket prices for this match are in the range of Rs 500-6,000. Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the last T20I are yet to be revealed.

How to watch India vs Australia live?

Fans in India wanting to watch their team compete against Australia in the three-match ODI series can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of both teams.

As for fans in Australia, they can tune in to the Fox Sports Network to watch the series live. Additionally, Channel 7 will also present the live telecast of all the matches in the series.

India vs Australia squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.