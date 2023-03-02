Team India wrapped up Australia in their first innings for a score of 197 as Australia lost 6 wickets within a space of 30 minutes. After R Ashwin drew first blood by removing well set Peter Handscomb, Umesh Yadav trapped Cameron Green in front and removed the second well-set Cameron Green.

The main highlight of the first hour of Day 2 was the way India pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy. Umesh Yadav got a lot of help from the wicket and was receiving a lot of reverse swing.

Umesh Yadav rattles Starc and Murphy

ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh 💪



What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AD0NIUbkGB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023

Umesh Yadav while bowling the 74th over of the match disturbed Mitchell Starc's furniture and received a plenty amount of reverse swing. Umesh Yadav dismissed Todd Murphy in the same manner and the most common thing in both the dismissals was the stumps go cartwheeling. Umesh Yadav also took his 100th wicket on Indian soil after dismissing Mitchell Starc.

If we talk about the Day 2 so far Team India have made a solid comeback after they were rattled by the Australia spinners in their first innings. Team India dismissed Australia in their first innings for a score of 197 and had a first-innings lead of 88 runs. The Indian team in their second innings are 13/0 and the hosts main aim now will be to counter Australia's first innings lead as soon as possible and give them a good target.

Batting in the fourth innings will not be easy for Australia as they already struggle to play against the Indian spinners, also the Indore pitch will offer more help to the spinners on Day 4 and 5.

The Indore Test is very important for both the sides seeing the scenario of the World Test Championship final as on one hand Team India will have to win the Indore Test to confirm their seat in the World Test Championship final.

Australia on the other hand will have to avoid the 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose their chance of playing the World Test Championship final.