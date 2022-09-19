India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Smashes It Long And Big In Nets Ahead Of 1st T20I; Watch

After a brilliant Asia Cup tournament in UAE, Virat Kohli is set to face Australia in the three-match T20I series. The first match of India vs Australia T20I series will be played in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. As Team India began its preparation ahead of 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association Twitter handle on Sunday shared a video of Kohli's preparation for the opening T20I match of the series.

Virat Kohli warms up for the T20I series against Australia

In the video shared by Punjab Cricket Association on Sunday, September 18, Virat Kohli can be seen playing his trademark shots in the nets. The former skipper can be seen driving the pace bowlers and also confidently stepping out to the spinners. Punjab Cricket Association captioned the post "An absolute treat Watch @imVkohli dedicatedly practising his shots in the nets today during a practice session,".

Virat Kohli during the recent Asia Cup finished as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, and also scored his much-awaited 71st international ton while opening the innings. Kohli scored 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.00. Following his impressive knock against Afghanistan, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has spoken about Virat Kohli's chances to open the innings.

Rohit Sharma to play Virat Kohli as a backup opener

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma during the press conference on Sunday dropped an indication about Virat Kohli becoming team India's backup opener in the T20I matches ahead. He said "Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that,"

However, the skipper also said that KL Rahul will be the preferred opener. Rohit said the team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad. "K L Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go noticed. He is a very important player for India." He added "If you look at his performances over the last two-three years, it has been very good. I want to make it clear to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this and kya khichdi pak rahi hain we know it very well. There is no confusion,"