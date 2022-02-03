India Vs Australia: Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed Lead India U19 To Record 8th World Cup Final

Captain Yash Dhull led from the front as he scored a magnificent hundred to help India reach a record eighth U-19 World Cup final. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed also contributed to Dhull's effort as he forged a massive 204-run partnership with the skipper to take India to a big total of 290/5 in 50 overs. Dhull smashed 110 runs in as many balls, while his deputy struck 94 off 108 balls. The duo with their impressive batting performance ensured the Indian bowlers had enough runs on the board to defend in the second innings of the game.

India vs Australia: Men in Blue reach U-19 8th World Cup final

Earlier in the match, India U-19 won the toss and elected to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. After a slow start to their innings, openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh were dismissed by William Salzmann and Jack Nisbet, respectively. The two batters scored 22 runs between them before they were sent back to the pavilion. Rasheed and Dhull took the pitch for India and forged a massive partnership for the third wicket. The duo was dismissed on consecutive deliveries in the 46th over. While Dhull was run-out in an unfortunate manner, Rasheed was dismissed by Nisbet.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, and Dinesh Bana then contributed to the total with their quickfire batting as they scored 13, 12, 20 runs, respectively. Only Salzmann and Nisbet were amongst the wicket-takers for Australia U-19 as they scalped 2 wickets each.

In the second innings, Indian bowlers performed to the best of their abilities to bowl Australia out for 194 runs. Only Lachlan Shaw was able to breach the 50-run mark, while all the other batters fell without contributing much to the total. Aussie opener Campbell Kellaway scored 30 off 53 balls before being dismissed by Vicky Ostwal. Corey Miller hit 38 off 46 before he was trapped lbw by Raghuvanshi. Lower-order players Jack Sinfield and Tom Whitney also contributed by scoring 20 and 19 runs, respectively. Australia eventually lost by 96 runs. Ostwal was fantastic with the ball as he registered another three-wicket-haul.

Who will India take on in the ICC U-19 World Cup final?

India will now face England U-19 in the final on Saturday. England have reached the final for the first time in 24 years. India, on the other hand, are playing their fourth consecutive U-19 final.

Image: ICC/Twitter