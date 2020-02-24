India Vs Bangladesh Toss Stats And Time, Match Timings & Women's T20 WC Match Preview

India Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, February 24. The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup game will be played at the WACA in Perth. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women game will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). Here are all the India vs Bangladesh toss details ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup game.

India vs Bangladesh toss stats and India vs Bangladesh toss time

The India vs Bangladesh toss is likely to be determined by the fact that in the last three games at Perth, the team winning the toss have gone on to win the game on two occasions. In all the three games, the team chasing the target has come out on top. The India vs Bangladesh toss time is at 4:00 PM (IST), while the match will start at 4.30 PM (IST) and is likely to end at 8 PM (IST).

India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup: Pitch Report

The WACA pitch has provided equal assistance to batswomen as well as the bowlers. It has been an even contest between bat and ball. Spinners are expected to extract some turn from the pitch. In the last two games, the team batting second has emerged victorious and the team winning the toss would look to chase.

India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup: Preview

India Women registered a thrilling victory in the tournament opener against hosts Australia by 17 runs. They are brimming with confidence after defeating the defending champions. Poonam Yadav was the architect of the stunning victory with her bowling figures of 4 for 19. The Women in Blue would love to carry their glorious form forward in the fixture against Bangladesh which will consolidate their position in the semi-finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will like to start their campaign on a winning note. They might not be the favourites but they have come out on top in the last two matches against India including a game in 2018 Asia Cup. Overall, India have a 9-2 lead over Bangladesh.

IN W vs BD W Live Streaming

Star Sports Network will broadcast the India Women vs Bangladesh Women match. The match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the IN W vs BD W live streaming on Hotstar.

