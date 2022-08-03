India Vs Barbados CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W Vs BAR W Live?

The Indian Women's Cricket Team is all set to square off against Barbados in their third match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The winning of tonight's game will qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing multi-nation event. Australia, New Zealand, and England have already booked their places in the knockout stage of the competition. India lost their first game against Australia but bounced back to win their second match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Barbados, on the other hand, defeated Pakistan in their first game but lost to Australia in their second match.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 match?

The live telecast of the Commonwealth Games between India Women and Barbados Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten, and Sony Ten HD TV channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 match?

For cricket fans in India, the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games between India Women and Barbados Women will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

When to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 match?

The Commonwealth Games match between India Women and Barbados Women is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST in India. The match will take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

IND-W vs BAR-W: Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh.

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell.

IND-W vs BAR-W: Full squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

(Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen/cricket.com.au)