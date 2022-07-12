India Vs England 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

India and England are all set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, beginning on Tuesday, with the 1st ODI, at The Oval. England heads into the ODI series opener, after winning the T20I series finale against the same opponent by 17 runs on Sunday. However, India were already leading the T20I series with two wins in the first two games and are now headed into the ODIs on the back of a 2-1 win.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head stats

India and England have played a total of 103 ODI games against each other in the past. Out of the 103, India have won 55 matches, whereas England have emerged as the winners on 43 occasions. Three games between both teams have ended without any result, while two games have ended in a draw.

India vs England 1st ODI: Team News

The last time India played against England in an ODI match, the Men in Blue had earned a seven-run victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, last year in March. Meanwhile, former India skipper Virat Kohli as per the reports will miss the 1st ODI due to a groin injury. If Kohli doesn’t play on Tuesday, skipper Rohit Sharma will have the task to choose the best replacement possible for him. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

India vs England 1st ODI: Dream 11 predictions and Playing XI

Fantasy Team:

Keepers – Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant (vc)

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders – Ben Stokes (c), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Craig Overton

England's Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Fantasy Tips

Joe Root has scored a total of 6109 runs in his ODI career so far and is coming on the back of a fabulous match-winning century in the 5th Test against India.

Jos Buttler will be leading England in the ODI series, and he is one of the best batters in the world currently.

Suryakumar Yadav heads into the match after scoring a century with a strike rate of more than 200 in the 3rd T20I against India.

Rishabh Pant is coming into the 1st ODI on the back of some good batting form. He also hit 146 runs in 111 balls in the 5th Test against England.

Hardik Pandya heads into the match after picking the maximum wickets for India in the T20I series.

Reece Topley has grabbed 22 ODI wickets in his young career so far.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 113 ODI wickets in his career so far, which makes him one of the top-picked players in fantasy teams.

Image: AP/Instagram/@englandcricket