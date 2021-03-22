India Vs England 1st ODI Live Stream, Pune Weather And Pitch Report, Full Match Preview

India will take on England in the 1st ODI match of England’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. Here are the India vs England live streaming details, the pitch report for the contest and the Pune weather forecast.

India vs England 1st ODI: India vs England preview

The last leg of the long-drawn India vs England series is set to begin as the 1st India vs England ODI takes place on Tuesday, March 23 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After a dominating win in the Test series led to them to the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship, the Indian team remained strong to take the T20I series by a close 3-2 margin. The momentum, thus, will definitely be on India's side as they go into the three-match ODI series this week. Currently, the No.2 ranked ODI side by the ICC, a 3-0 win in this series will catapult India into the top position.

England meanwhile, will be hoping to come back from what has been a tough tour for them. Having gone down 1-3 in the Test series despite their brilliant start and then followed it up with a 2-3 defeat in the T20Is, the visitors will want to salvage at least the ODI series - and with it, their No.1 ranking - before they return home. As the scoreline from the T20I series reflects, England have matched India game for game over the course of the T20I series, promising fans another close and well-fought competition.

India vs England 1st ODI live in India: India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 1st ODI: India vs England pitch report and Pune weather forecast

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has generally been a high scoring ground that also lends itself to fast bowlers with the new ball and to the spinners in the latter stages of matches. The stadium hosted just 4 ODI matches so far, with an average 1st innings score of 291 and an average wicket haul of 8 wickets per innings. With the power-hitting capabilities of both teams, this match should be an exciting one. Accuweather predicts no rain in Pune during the match. Humidity will be at 23%, cloud cover at 38% and temperature at 32°C.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter