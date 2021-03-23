India Vs England 1st ODI Live: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa And MENA Countries?

India, on the back of batting heroics from captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, won the fifth T20I by 36 runs to seal the series by a 3-2 margin. England’s tour of India will now continue with a three-match ODI series. The India vs England 1st ODI is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday, March 23. Here is a look at the India vs England live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Virat Kohli speaks ahead of India vs England 1st ODI, watch video

India vs England 1st ODI: India vs England live in South Africa

The India vs England live streaming for South Africa and will be available on the SuperSport Network from 10.00 AM local time. The channel will cover the entirety of the three-match ODI series. As a sub-Saharan network, SuperSport will also provide match coverage to other major countries in Africa, excluding the Northern African region that falls under the MENA group of countries. The India vs England live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website.

India vs England live in UAE

Going to the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA), countries like Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen can enjoy the India vs England live streaming on YuppTV. In the UAE, the match will begin at 12.00 PM local time.

Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages. However, with the coverage for South Asia already in the hands of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV will distribute its sports content to other regions such as Europe and Central Asia. However, the India vs England live in UAE broadcast could be watched on the Star Sports Network in the country should subscribers have Airtel TV or Tata Sky with them.

Strictly an OTT platform, YuppTV will only provide live streaming of the India vs England series. This will be available in the aforementioned countries as well as Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan in Africa. YuppTV has also won the rights to stream the games in major European countries like Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

India vs England channel in Saudi Arabia

As a part of the MENA region, Saudi Arabia will also enjoy a live stream of the India vs England 1st ODI from 11.00 AM local time. The match and the remainder of the series will be available on the YuppTV. YuppTV's coverage will also include Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

