India Vs England 1st ODI Telecast And Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA And Canada?

India, on the back of batting heroics from captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, won the fifth T20I by 36 runs to seal the series by a 3-2 margin. England’s tour of India will now continue with a three-match ODI series. The India vs England 1st ODI is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Tuesday, March 23. Here is a look at the India vs England live streaming details from the USA, Canada and UK.

Virat Kohli speaks ahead of India vs England 1st ODI, watch video

India vs England UK channel

For fans in the United Kingdom, the India vs England UK channel for watching the live match is exclusively the Sky Sports Cricket channel. Unlike the India or US/Canada deals, Sky Sports' coverage of the series will include rights to the India vs England ODI and T20I series only. Sky Sports have also acquired OTT rights for the series and will live stream the white-ball portion of the series on Now TV.

The India vs England Test series, meanwhile, was broadcast by UK's free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4, which won the rights to the four-match Test series in a deal with Star India. Channel 4's free broadcast of the 1st Test marked the first time in 15 years that UK audiences watched Test cricket free-to-air. All four test matches were also streamed on stream on All4.

India vs England live in USA

The India vs England live in USA broadcast does not belong to their usual international cricket streaming service — Willow TV — but rather, to the international streaming giants, Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports Network has the streaming/broadcasting mandate for the England tour of India 2021 for India as well as other South Asian countries and with their well-established presence abroad, will now take their live sports streaming services to North America.

India vs England telecast in Canada

Much like USA, the India vs England telecast in Canada will be on Disney+ Hotstar instead of WillowTV. So far there is no news on where the series will be telecast by any service provider in Canada or in the US.

Image source: BCCI Twitter