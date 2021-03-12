India Vs England 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Preview

India will take on England in the 1st T20I match of England’s tour of India 2021. The India vs England 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021. Here are the India vs England live streaming details, how to watch India vs England live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs England 1st T20I: India vs England preview

As they begin their white-ball series, both India and England will be hoping to get a head start on their teams for the ICC T20 World Cup slated to begin later this year. Having lost the Test series 1-3, England are struggling to make their rotation policy work for them and will hate to see this series slip out of their hands as well. Eoin Morgan will return as captain for England as the in-form white-ball specialists Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone join the side in India.

India will have problems of their own, though in the opposite direction, as the competition for the 11 spots intensifies in the team. While Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be opening the batting, Shreyas Iyer and potential debutante Suryakumar Yadav will tussle for the No.4 spot while Rishabh Pant is likely to bat at No.5. Hardik Pandya should get the all-rounders spot at No.6.

Axar Patel has almost certainly earned his place in the 11 alongside Washington Sundar. Senior bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also expected to get in along with either Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur. With such quality players on both sides, expect a fierce competition as the teams look to get ahead early in the series.

India vs England 1st T20I live in India: India vs England live streaming details

The live telecast of the India vs England 1st T20I will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 1st T20I: India vs England pitch report and weather forecast

This will be the first T20I to take place at the newly constructed Motera Cricket Stadium. Going by the India vs England Test series that just took place here, it is safe to say that the pitch will assist bowlers - especially the spinners, who have reigned supreme at this venue. There should also be enough on offer to help the sides put up fairly competitive, but not very high totals. Accuweather predicts no rain for this encounter, The temperature will be high, at 31°C, humidity at a low 14% and little cloud cover.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter