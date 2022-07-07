India Vs England 1st T20I: What Do The Stats Say? Who Holds The Historical Advantage?

The red ball series between England and India is done and dusted and now focus now shits towards the white ball format starting with the three-match T20I series. The India vs England 1st T20I gets underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, July 7 and both teams will be looking to start the series with a victory. Let's take a look at India vs England head-to-head record ahead of India vs England 1st T20I.

India vs England head-to-head record

In last meeting between both the teams happened back on March 20 last year in Ahmedabad and it was India who beat England by 36 runs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India vs England head-to-head record the Men in Blue have their noses ahead only by just. Both the teams have faced each other in 19 T20 matches with India winning 10 matches, while England won the remaining 9 matches.

India vs England 1st T20I preview

Coming into the series, India has been in fantastic form winning their last four matches. Team India won the Ireland series 2-0 after which they won their two warm-up matches in the buildup to the series. On the other side, England last played T20 match back in January against West Indies. England’s batting failure against West Indies saw the Caribbean team winning the series 3-2. The last time these two teams faced each other in the five-match T20 series it was India who came out victorious at home 3-2.

How has Team India performed at Southampton

Coming to Team India's performance at Southampton, Team India has not had a great record at the venue and Rohit Sharma-led team would want to improve on the record. Coming to overall record against England, India has lost all 4 matches across all formats at this very venue. India has never beaten England at Southampton and the upcoming series will be a great opportunity for them to change the track record.

India has lost three ODIs at the same venue. Out of the three, two of them have come against England. The last time India won matches at the Ageas Bowl came against minnows Kenya which was in the 2004 Champions Trophy and against South Africa back in the 2019 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Team India will be able to put behind the previous losses at this very venue and try and improve the record.