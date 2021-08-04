India Vs England 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing 11, Team News & More

The first Test match between India and England is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST today (August 4) at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The match will also mark the start of the next cycle of the World Test Championship. Both teams will be eager to get the series off to a good start, especially the hosts, who were humiliated on their trip to India earlier this year. The Virat Kohli-led side will also be eager to get off to a good start in the series after losing 4-1 to England in 2018.

Where to watch England vs India 1st Test:

The first Test match between England and India will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports network in the country. People can also live stream the match on the SonyLIV app, which comes on a subscription basis. In England, the match will be live broadcast on the Sky Sports channel.

England vs India probable XI list:

England's probable XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (Captain), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Jack Leach/Ollie Pope, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.

India's probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Shardul Thakur/Hanuma Vihari/Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England vs India Dream 11 prediction:

Batsmen options: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma/Ajinkya Rahane, Rory Burns/Cheteshwar Pujara

Wicketkeeper options: Jos Buttler/Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja/Shardul Thakur/Sam Curran

Bowlers options: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Captain options: Virat Kohli/Joe Root/James Anderson

England Team news:

1. Ben Stokes makes himself unavailable citing mental health issues.

2. Craig Overton of Somerset has replaced Stokes in England's Test squad.

India Team news:

1. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have replaced injured Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in the team.

2. Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test over concussion concern.

England vs India Tests Full squad list:

England's squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, Captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset).

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: BCCI/Twitter