India Vs England 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

India and England are all set to face off in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday at the Lord’s cricket ground. The Men in Blue head into the match with a 1-0 lead, after winning the series opener by 10 wickets. Jos Buttler-led England were reduced to 110/10 in the first innings of the match, which followed Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s match-winning knock of 76 runs in 58 balls.

Rohit will now lead Team India in the 2nd ODI, eyeing another victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. While the match begins at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, here are the Dream11 predictions and more interesting details about the match.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Dream11 Predictions

Keeper – Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow (C)

Batters– Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, David Willey

India vs England 2nd ODI: Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma hit 76 runs in 58 balls in the 1st ODI, which makes him one of the top fantasy picks.

Jos Buttler scored 30 runs in 32 balls for England in the last game, which was the highest individual score for England.

Jasprit Bumrah took 6/19 in 7.2 overs in the 1st ODI.

Mohammed Shami returned with 3/31 in 7 overs in the last game.

Hardik Pandya gave away 22 runs in 4 overs in the 1st ODI and took the maximum wickets for India in the T20I series.

Ben Stokes had a dismal outing in the 1st ODI, but certainly will be one of the top-picked fantasy players.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

India vs England ODI series: Full Squads

England’s full squad - Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Jos Buttler (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley

India’s full squad - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)