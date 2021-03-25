India Vs England 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pune Weather And Pitch Report, Full Match Preview

India and England will battle it out in the 2nd ODI match of England’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, March 26, 2021. Here are the India vs England live streaming details, the India vs England live scores, the pitch report for the contest and the Pune weather forecast.

India vs England 2nd ODI: India vs England preview

After having won the four-match Test series and the five-match T20I series, the hosts India are only a single win away from clinching the ODI series as well. The Virat Kohli-led side claimed a stunning victory in the ODI series opener. It becomes imperative for the visitors to win the upcoming contest in order to stay afloat in the three-match series.

India posted an impressive total of 317 after being asked to bat first on the surface. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played exceptionally well and missed out his much-deserved century narrowly by just 2 runs as he was dismissed for 98. Skipper Virat Kohli also slammed a gutsy half-century, whereas KL Rahul also roared back to form with a half-century of his own. Debutant Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 and helped India reach a stellar total with his aggressive knock.

The England team had a fabulous start to their chase as both their openers put up a stunning show with the bat. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy stitched together a remarkable 135-run partnership at the top. However, the middle-order failed to make the most of the start and England were ultimately bundled out for 251. After their 66-run loss to India, the ICC 2019 World Cup winners will look to bounce back with a spirited performance.

India vs England 2nd ODI: March 26, Pune

India vs England 3rd ODI: March 28, Pune

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England matches on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For the India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the BCCI and ECB.

India vs England 2nd ODI: India vs England pitch report and Pune weather forecast

The wicket at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium of Pune is known to be favorable for the batsmen. The flat track and lighting-fast outfields prove as an added challenge for the bowlers. Spinners are expected to play a major role on the surface. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain in Pune during the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the game.

