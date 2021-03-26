India Vs England 2nd ODI Live Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, Australia, NZ?

India, on the back of Shikhar Dhawan’s 98, won the first ODI by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. England’s tour of India will now continue with the penultimate game of their 50-overs segment. The India vs England 2nd ODI is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the action will commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, March 26. Here is a look at the India vs England live streaming details from several countries in the world.

Virat Kohli &co. take 1-0 lead ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI

India vs England live in UAE

Going to the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA), countries like Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen can enjoy the India vs England live streaming on YuppTV. Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages. However, with the coverage for South Asia already in the hands of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV will distribute its sports content to other regions such as Europe and Central Asia.

However, the India vs England live in UAE broadcast could be watched on the Star Sports Network in the country should subscribers have Airtel TV or Tata Sky with them. Strictly an OTT platform, YuppTV will only provide live streaming of the India vs England series. This will be available in the aforementioned countries as well as Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan in Africa.

YuppTV has also won the rights to stream the games in major European countries like Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

India vs England channel in Australia

The broadcasting India vs England channel in Australia is Fox Sports. The live action will also be covered by the streaming service Kayo Sports in the country. The India vs England live coverage for the second ODI commences from 6.50 PM AEDT onwards.

India vs England live telecast New Zealand

The Sky network holds exclusive rights to the India vs England live telecast New Zealand. For live streaming of the match, fans can switch to the Sky Go app. The live action commences from 8.50 PM NZDT onwards.

India vs England live in South Africa

The India vs England live streaming for South Africa and will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will cover the entirety of the three-match ODI series. As a sub-Saharan network, SuperSport will also provide match coverage to other major countries in Africa, excluding the Northern African region that falls under the MENA group of countries. The India vs England live in South Africa broadcast will be available directly on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website.

