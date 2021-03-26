India Vs England 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli Needs 41 Runs To Break SA Legend's Record

India captain Virat Kohli has successfully established himself as a prolific run-scorer across formats. The player with his sheer consistency has showcased exemplary batsmanship over the years and has also claimed several notable records in international cricket. The right-hander has a significant chance of surpassing a former South Africa captain as India take on England in the second ODI of their three-match series on Friday.

Virat Kohli just 41 runs away from overtaking former SA captain

The 32-year-old has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team, both as a leader as well as a batter. Considered to be the team's premier batsman, the star player has seldom disappointed. Virat Kohli has led the Indian side in as many as 93 matches so far, and he has amassed 5,376 runs in the same. He is inching closer to South Africa's Graeme Smith, who has 5416 runs to his name in 150 games.

While the player may not have touched the magical three-figure mark ever since the resurgence of cricket after the COVID-19 enforced break, the champion player played several impactful knocks for his national side. The batsman played exceedingly well in the ODI series opener against England. Kohli had slammed a remarkable half-century against England's formidable bowling attack to help India attain a solid start in the encounter.

Virat Kohli is in search of 41 runs to overtake Graeme Smith to jump to the fifth position in the list of most runs scored as a captain in ODIs. Australian legend Ricky Ponting sits at the top of the list with 8,497 runs from 234 ODIs. Kohli will be keen to contribute with the bat in the crucial encounter as India aim to pocket the series with a comprehensive win in their upcoming clash.

Virat Kohli record in ODIs

The Virat Kohli record in ODIs makes up for a staggering read as the cricketer made his mark in international cricket with stellar performances in the 50-over format. After having played 252 games, Kohli has scored 12,096 runs in ODI at a phenomenal average of 59.3. The batsman has 43 centuries to his name, along with 61 half-centuries. It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli is also the fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs.

IND vs ENG live streaming details: India vs England channel

The two cricketing giants will battle it out in the 2nd ODI of their 3-match series on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Fans in India can catch the IND vs ENG live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app. The India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will kick-off at 1:30 PM (IST).

Image source: AP