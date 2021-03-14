India Vs England 2nd T20 Live Stream, Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Preview

England’s tour of India is all set to continue with the second T20I on Sunday, March 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors won the first game against the ‘Men in Blue’ by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the India vs England live streaming details, India vs England pitch report and where to catch the India vs England live scores.

India vs England 2021: England hammer India by eight wickets

India vs England 2021: Tour preview and India vs England schedule

England’s tour of India began with a four-match Test series, where the visitors took a 1-0 lead after the opening match. However, the Virat Kohli-led side struck back with wins in the next three matches to pocket the series 3-1. With T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year, England continued their white-ball dominance with a convincing win in the first game. The ongoing five-match T20I series will be followed by a set of three ODIs in Pune. Here is a look at the entire India vs England schedule.

India vs England 2nd T20: India vs England live streaming details

The live telecast of the India vs England 2nd T20I will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 2nd T20: India vs England weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

India vs England 2nd T20: India vs England pitch report

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as evidenced from the first match of the series. Moreover, even the average first innings score at the venue was 149 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, considering the chasing teams have won three of the last five matches played at the stadium.

India vs England 2nd T20: India vs England squads

India vs England: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar.

India vs England: England squad

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

Image source: BCCI Twitter