India Vs England 2nd T20I: Dream11 Team, H2H Record, ENG Vs IND Playing XI News & More

India and England are all set to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST. India is currently ahead in the series courtesy of a win in the first match on Thursday. India won the match by a massive margin of 50 runs. India will look to register a win in the second T20I as well in order to secure the three-match series. England, on the other hand, will look to bounce back to remain alive in the series.

India vs England: H2H record

India and England have played a total of 19 T20I games against each other since the inception of the format in 2006. India is currently ahead in terms of the head-to-head record with 10 victories in 19 matches. England, on the other hand, have just 9 T20I wins against India. The last three T20I series between the two sides were all won by India.

India vs England: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan

India vs England: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Ishan Kishan (vc), Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan

India vs England 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

England's squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

