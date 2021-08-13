India finished the first day of the second-test match at 276 at the loss of three wickets. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 42 runs during his time in the middle before getting dismissed by pacer Ollie Robinson. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman feels Virat Kohli has been shuffling around the off-stump way too much and is not on his prime form yet.

Laxman further pointed out that Kohli didn’t shuffle so much during India’s tour of England in 2018. During that five-match Test series, Kohli scored 593 runs, displaying his master-class in the seaming and swinging conditions in England. During his innings of 42 runs on Thursday, Kohli found it difficult to find his rhythm and looked shaky.

Kohli is shuffling around the off-stump, way too much - VVS Laxman

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, in their post-match show ‘Matchday’, VVS Laxman said, “The England bowlers bowled to very well planned and disciplined line and lengths to him. They know that the area to attack Kohli is on and around the off-stump. It is very clear that he doesn’t enjoy the ball in that region. They also tried to bring the oddball back in, which could hit Virat Kohli on the pads. There was also a barrage of bouncers when (Mark) Wood was bowling”.

Comparing Kohli’s batting technique in 2021 and 2018, Laxman added, “I was watching and comparing the shuffle of Virat Kohli from 2018 to the current Test series. And I just feel that in 2018, he wasn’t moving so much as he is doing now. That is the reason he is not able to play his shots outside off-stump a lot more freely. Subconsciously, he feels that those balls are supposed to be left. I just feel the combination of disciplined bowling and good execution of plans from the English bowlers and the shuffle, which is more than what it was in 2018”.

Team India will start day 2 of the second Test at 276/3 after opener KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 127 runs to give India, the momentum in the match. Rohit Sharma also proved his mettle, by hitting 83 runs in a 100 runs plus partnership with KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Cheteswar Pujara had a disappointing outing at the middle yet again after getting dismissed by James Anderson for 9 runs only.

(Image Source: @comeonvirat/@BCCI- Twitter)