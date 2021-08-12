India Vs England 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11 & Team News

India and England are set to battle against each other at the Lord's cricket ground on Thursday when the second Test gets underway. The match between both teams is scheduled to start on Thursday, August 12 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at India vs England 2nd Test preview, India vs England dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Fantasy Team tips.

India vs England 2nd Test preview

India had the chance to win the first match of the series at Trent Bridge until came to the rescue of the home team which did not have a great match. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of 9 wickets which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Both the teams will be coming into the match with injure players in the squad.

For India Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the Lord's test due to injury. With no Thakur in the lineup, Kohli will have to make a big decision on whether to bring Ashwin back in the side or draft Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. England will be without the service of Stuart Broad for the series. Mark Wood is set to replace Broad for the second Test. James Anderson is also doubtful for the second test. The England team has brought Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed to bolster their batting lineup, while Saqib Mahmood has been called up as a cover.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Team tips

From the India team, KL Rahul is a good choice having made the opening position of his own for the moment with 84 and 26 at Trent Bridge. The Karnataka batsmen will have a point to prove and delivering a strong performance at Lords will help him silence the doubters at least for now. Another pick from the Indian team will be Jasprit Bumrah who steamrolled through the England batting lineup in the first Test. He will look to continue his fine form with the ball and add more wickets to his tally of 9 from two innings.

For England, Joe Root scored a fine century in the second innings of the first Test and once again the skipper will look to lead the team from the front by piling runs with the bat. Moeen Ali is another option to go with as his finger spin can cause problems to the Indian batting lineup. He can also add crucial runs while batting ability low down the order.

IND vs ENG playing XI

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujuara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England probable XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (capt.), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England Dream11 prediction

As per our India vs England Dream11 prediction, India will start as favourites

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.