India Vs England 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast, Preview

England’s tour of India 2021 is all set to continue with the second Test match from Saturday, February 13 onwards at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the entire India vs England 2nd Test details, India vs England live streaming update, how to watch India vs England live in India and where to catch India vs England live scores.

Virat Kohli and co. train ahead of India vs England 2nd Test, watch video

India vs England 2nd Test: Series preview ahead of India vs England live streaming

The England cricket team is currently on a two-month tour to India to play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODI matches. The ongoing Test series forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. After Cricket Australia postponed their impending tour of South Africa, the winner of the India vs England Test series will meet New Zealand in the final this summer.

England began their tour on an emphatic note, defeating the hosts by 227 runs in Chennai. Captain courageous Joe Root celebrated his 100th Test match with a double ton and a ‘Player of the Match’ performance. The second Test of the four-match series will be played at the same venue between February 13 and 17.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

Chennai weather forecast for India vs England 2nd Test

As per AccuWeather, the Chennai weather forecast indicates no rainfall at any point of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius when the match commences.

India vs England pitch report

As per the India vs England pitch report, the surface is expected to be favourable for batsmen and spinners, and perhaps more sporting than the 1st Test, after the Indians have reportedly their displeasure with the wicket used, following a chastening 227-run loss. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering England won the first Test at the same venue last week by making full use of the batting-friendly conditions of Day 1.

India vs England Test series squads

Here is a look at the India vs England squads for the upcoming match.

India vs England: Indian squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha.

India vs England: England squad

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad.

