India Vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch IND V ENG Game Online In India, UAE

With the Nottingham Test ending in a draw, India vs England 2nd Test is all set to be played at the iconic Lords Cricket ground. The match will be played on Thursday, August 12 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is the details regarding India vs England Live Streaming, How to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test in India, When to watch India vs ENG 2nd Test live.

India vs England Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test in India & When to watch India vs ENG 2nd Test live

The second Test match between England and India will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports network in the country. People can also live stream the match on the SonyLIV app, which comes on a subscription basis. In England, the match will be live broadcast on the Sky Sports channel.

Coming to England v. India this week at Lord's?



Have a read of our pre-match information to help make the most of your day ⬇️#LoveLords | #ENGvIND — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 11, 2021

How to watch IND vs ENG match in UAE

The cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates can catch all the live action on beIN Sports.

How to watch IND vs ENG match in US

The cricket fans in the United States can catch all the live action on Willow TV

India vs England 2nd Test preview

India had the chance to win the first match of the series at Trent Bridge until came to the rescue of the home team which did not have a great match. The England batting lineup was bowled out twice by the Indian bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a total of 9 wickets which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Both the teams will be coming into the match with injure players in the squad.

For India Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the Lord's test due to injury. With no Thakur in the lineup, Kohli will have to make a big decision on whether to bring Ashwin back in the side or draft Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. England will be without the service of Stuart Broad for the series. Mark Wood is set to replace Broad for the second Test. James Anderson is also doubtful for the second test. The England team has brought Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed to bolster their batting lineup, while Saqib Mahmood has been called up as a cover.



Image: @HomeOfCricket / Twitter