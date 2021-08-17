India Vs England 2nd Test: Michael Vaughan Tries Hand At Reasoning Virat Kohli's Troubles

Indian skipper Virat Kohli yet again got dismissed cheaply after scoring just 20 runs on Day 4 of the second test between India and England. In their second innings, India lost both their openers cheaply at Lord’s. Kohli, before getting dismissed, started building a partnership with Cheteswar Pujara. Although Pujara stood his guard on the crease, Kohli found himself in trouble after driving a ball that went away from him. He poked the ball that ended up in Buttler’s gloves behind the stumps.

Virat Kohli last scored a century in November 2019.

With Kohli’s troubles not coming to an end, former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his expert advice and admitted that Kohli is a better player than this. Talking on the BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Vaughan said,

“Really good bowling, not good batting. Virat Kohli is a better player than that. When he had success in English conditions, he was knowing exactly where his off-stump is. His trigger movement goes over to the off-stump and he knows where it is”.

Advising Kohli on the areas he can improve, Vaughan said,

“So far in this series, I just wonder whether he lost his off-stump because he is going over quite a long way and his head is going with him because of that, I think he thinks his off-stump is around the fourth and fifth stump line. He needs to get back into alignment”. “He played at a wide ball from the pavilion end and you would think, that’s exactly where England want you to be Virat. They are going to bowl the fifth stump, full of length. And they want him to throw his hands at the ball as he did today."

India in the second test match went on to set a target of 272 for England on the final day. With 60 overs of play remaining, England found themselves at 75/5 at the end of 30 overs in their fourth innings. But after a terrific bowling performance by Mohammad Siraj and others, India picked up a comprehensive win at Lord's.

(Image Source: AP/ Michael Vaughan-AP)