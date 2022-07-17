India Vs England 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

With the three-match ODI series currently tied at 1-1, India and England lock horns in Manchester in the deciding match on Sunday, July 17. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match which will be played at Old Trafford stadium will start at 3:30 PM IST. England will be coming into this match on the back of a crushing victory against India at Lord's just a couple of days back. Reece Topley picked up 6 wickets to bowl out India for just 146 runs and win the match for the team by 100 runs. Ahead of the deciding match, let's take a look at IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction and match other details.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen ALi

Bowlers: Jasprit BUmrah, Mohamad Shami, Reece Topley, David Willey

India vs England dream11 Prediction: Top fantasy picks for the match

Jos Buttler

England skipper was the top scorer in the first match while failing to make a significant contribution in the second match. With series at stake, Buttler will be looking to make big score and lead the team from the front.

Rohit Sharma

After a fine half-century in the opening match, Rohit Sharma failed to open his account in the second innings. However, Team India's skipper will look to put the disappointment behind and provide the team solid start at the top.

Reece Topley

The left-arm pacer was one of the reasons why England was able to crush India ain the 2nd ODI. The lanky pacer can swing the ball both ways and use his left-arm angle to perfection. He took 6 wickets in the last match and will be looking to repeat a similar performance in the do-or-die match.

David Willey

The all-rounder has done well in the series contributing with the bat lower down the order. He stitched a match partnership with Moeen Ali in the last match and also picked up one wicket. Willey will be eyeing yet another match-winning performance which will help the team clinch the series.

India vs England probable XI

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Shardul Thakur.

England probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Everton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.