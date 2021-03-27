India Vs England 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pune Weather And Pitch Report, Full Match Preview

England’s tour of India is all set to continue with the third ODI on Sunday, March 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The visitors won the second game against the Men in Blue by six wickets to level the three-match series. Their 50-over affair is slated to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the India vs England live streaming details, India vs England pitch report and where to catch the India vs England live scores.

England enforce series-decider

India vs England 2021: Tour preview and India vs England schedule

England’s tour of India began with a four-match Test series, where the visitors took a 1-0 lead after the opening match. However, the Virat Kohli-led side struck back with wins in the next three matches to pocket the series 3-1. The ‘Men in Blue’ also won the five-match T20I series by a 3-2 margin. The upcoming third ODI will mark the conclusion of England’s two-month long tour to India.

India vs England 3rd ODI: India vs England live streaming details

The live telecast of the India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

A look at India vs England schedule

India vs England 3rd ODI: Pune weather forecast

As per Accuweather, the Pune weather forecast indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Pitch report

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as evidenced from the first two matches of the series. Moreover, even the average first innings score at the venue has been 297 in the last five games played here. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the chasing teams have won just two of the last five matches played at the stadium.

India vs England 3rd ODI: India vs England squads

India vs England: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill.

India vs England: England squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood and Matthew Parkinson.

Image source: BCCI Twitter