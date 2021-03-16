India Vs England 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In Hong Kong, Singapore And Thailand?

Due to the BCCI's decision to shift the 2020 edition of the IPL to the UAE, the India vs England tournament has become the first international cricket series to take place in India since Australia's tour of India in January 2020. Bereft of their favourite sport for this long and spurred on by the team's huge success in Australia this winter, the Ahmedabad locals have flocked to the Motera stadium to catch their favourite cricketers in action in the 4 Test, 5 T20I and 3 ODI series. The first two T20Is alone witnessed crowds of 67,200 and 66,352 — a rarity since the pandemic hit.

However, with the rapid and concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in India and the lack of social distancing and safety rules followed by crowds at the first two games, the BCCI has announced that the India vs England 3rd T20 and the rest of the series will now be played behind closed doors. Having lost the first T20I game of the series to England by 8 wickets and 27 balls remaining, India equalised the series with a 7-wicket win. With three games left to go, both teams will be hoping to get ahead with a win on Tuesday. Ahead of the India vs England 3rd T20, find out how you can watch the match live from Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

India vs England live in Hong Kong

With the coverage for South Asia and North America already in the hands of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV will distribute its sports content to regions such as Europe, Central Asia and parts of South-East Asia. Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Oriya, Gujarati, Sinhalese, Bangla, Nepali, Urdu and English. Fans in Hong Kong are among those who can enjoy the India vs England series live on YuppTV.

India vs England live telecast in Singapore

Cricket fans in Singapore, meanwhile, have had access to their entire India vs England series — including the recently concluded Test matches — on the StarHub and Disney + Hotstar platforms. The India vs England live telecast in Singapore will be available on StarHub TV+. StarHub is also offering bundle plans for its subscribers who can access all Disney+ Hotstar (including the IND vs ENG series) by purchasing the new Indian+ pass.

India vs England channel in Thailand

Fans in Thailand will also have the chance to watch the India vs England 3rd T20I on the YuppTV app and website.

