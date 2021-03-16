India Vs England 3rd T20 Live: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa And MENA Countries?

After losing the first T20I game of the series to England by 8 wickets and with 27 balls remaining, Team India came back strong to equalise the series on Sunday. Now at 1-1 in the 5-T20I series, both teams will be hoping to get ahead with a win in this game. However, with the BCCI announcing late on Monday night that the India vs England 3rd T20, along with all subsequent games in the series, would be played behind closed doors, here's how you can watch the India vs England live streaming right from your homes anywhere in the world.

India vs England 3rd T20: India vs England live in South Africa

The India vs England live streaming for South Africa and will be available on the SuperSport Network. The channel will not only cover this match, but also the remaining two matches of the T20I series and the 3 ODIs coming up in the series. As a sub-Saharan network, SuperSport will also provide match coverage to other major countries in Africa, excluding the Northern African region that falls under the MENA group of countries. The India vs England live in South Africa broadcast will be available direct on TV or live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform's app and website.

India vs England live in UAE

Going to the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA), countries like Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen can enjoy the India vs England live streaming on YuppTV. Headquartered in Atlanta and Hyderabad, YuppTV is an exclusive South Asian content platform that offers 300+ TV channels in most major South Asian languages. However, with the coverage for South Asia already in the hands of Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar, YuppTV will distribute its sports content to other regions such as Europe and Central Asia. However, the India vs England live in UAE broadcast could be watched on the Star Sports Network in the country should subscribers have Airtel TV or Tata Sky with them.

Strictly an OTT platform, YuppTV will only provide live streaming of the India vs England series. This will be available in the aforementioned countries as well as Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan in Africa. YuppTV has also won the rights to stream the games in major European countries like Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

India vs England channel in Saudi Arabia

As a part of the MENA region, Saudi Arabia will also enjoy a live stream of the India vs England 3rd T20I and the rest fo the series on YuppTV. YuppTV's coverage will also include Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter