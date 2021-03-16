India Vs England 3rd T20 Telecast And Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA And Canada?

As the first international cricket series to take place in India during the pandemic, the India vs England tournament has seen locals flock to the stadium in Motera to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. However, with the rapid and concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in India, the India vs England 3rd T20 — on track to attract at least 67,000 people — is now set to be played behind closed doors. Fans will have to watch from their homes as the two countries butt heads to take a lead in the series which currently stands at 1-1, making this a sad conclusion to what has been an exciting series.

Here's how you can catch the India vs England live streaming from the USA, Canada and UK.

India vs England UK channel

For fans in the United Kingdom, TV coverage of the India vs England series will be shown live and exclusive on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. Unlike the India or US/Canada deals, Sky Sports' coverage of the series will include rights to the India vs England ODI and T20I series only. Sky Sports have also acquired OTT rights for the series under their banner, Now TV and will live stream the white-ball portion of the series on Now TV.

The India vs England Test series, meanwhile, was broadcast by UK's free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4, which won the rights to the four-match Test series in a deal with Star India. Channel 4's free broadcast of the 1st Test marked the first time in 15 years that UK audiences watched Test cricket free-to-air. All four test matches were also streamed on stream on All4.

India vs England live in USA

The streaming and telecast rights for the India vs England 3rd T20 in the United States of America belong not to the usual international cricket streaming service present in the US — Willow TV — but rather, to the international streaming giants, Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports network has the streaming/broadcasting mandate for the England tour of India 2021 for India as well as other South Asian countries and with their well-established presence abroad, will now take their live sports streaming services to North America. Their coverage of this series in the US includes the 4-Test matches, 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

India vs England telecast in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada will also be able to watch the India vs England T20I and ODI series on Disney+ Hotstar instead of WillowTV. So far there is no news on where the series will be telecast by any service provider in Canada or in the US.

Image Credits: BCCI Twitter