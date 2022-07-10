India Vs England 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, H2H, ENG Vs IND Playing XI News

The Indian cricket team is up against England in the T20I series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge, in a bid to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. India currently leads the three-match series 2-0, coming on the back of a 49-run victory in the 2nd T20I on Saturday. The series kicked off with a 50-run win for India in the 1st T20I match.

Meanwhile, India has dominated the opposition so far in the series, courtesy of performances from its seasoned players. Allrounder Hardik Pandya stepped up to the job in the 1st T20I and contributed with a half-century alongside a four-wicket haul. In the 2nd T20I, India set a respectable target, courtesy of a fighting knock by Ravindra Jadeja while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3-wicket haul ensured India gain a 2-0 lead in the series.

England vs India 3rd T20I: Head-to-head records

England and India have played a total of 21 T20I games against each other in the past. Out of the 21, India won the maximum of 12 games, while England emerged victorious on nine occasions. Interestingly, India heads into Sunday’s game on the back of four consecutive wins against the English side in the 20-over format. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST.

England vs India 3rd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Wicket Keeper – Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Dawid Malan

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan (VC), Richard Gleeson

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Playing XI news

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Moeen Ali is the highest run-getter of the series with 71 runs so far in two matches. He hit 35 runs in 21 balls in the last game.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 46* runs in 29 balls during the 2nd T20I.

Chris Jordan is the highest wicket-taker of the series with six wickets in two games, out of which four came in the 2nd T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar contributed with 3/15 in 3 overs in the 2nd T20I and also took a wicket in the first game.

Hardik Pandya is the highest run-scorer for India in the series, with 63 runs in two games. He hit 51 runs and took four wickets in the 1st T20I.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)