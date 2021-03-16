India Vs England 3rd T20I Live Stream, Ahmedabad Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

After losing the first T20I against England, India came back strong to win the second T20I by seven wickets. With the series now level at 1-1, both teams will look to take the lead in the series with a win in the 3rd T20I. The India vs England 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 16, 2021. Here's a look at the India vs England live streaming details, India vs England pitch report and where to catch the India vs England live scores.

India vs England schedule and tour preview

After a disappointing defeat in the first T20I, India bounced back with a thumping victory over England in the second T20I to level the five-match series. The 'Men in Blue' beat the visitors by seven wickets as they chased down the target of 165 in 17.3 overs. Ishan Kishan was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant knock of 56 runs in 32 balls.

The ongoing five-match T20I series will be followed by a set of three ODIs in Pune. All ODIs will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and will start at 1:30 PM. Here is a look at the complete India vs England schedule.

India vs England 3rd T20I: Pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been good for bowlers as evidenced from the first two matches of the series. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first considering that chasing teams have won three of the previous five matches played at this stadium. As per AccuWeather's forecast, the temperature will be around 31°C with humidity close to 10%.

India vs England 3rd T20I: India vs England live streaming details

The live telecast of the India vs England 3rd T20I will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

ðŸš¨The BCCI in consultation with @GCAMotera has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors.



More details - https://t.co/pQqW52qaSE@JayShah | @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PaNT2OmFC6 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

India vs England 3rd T20I: India vs England squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar.

England squad: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.