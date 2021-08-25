India Vs England 3rd Test Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11 & Team News

The third Test match between India and England is slated to be played at Headingley in Leeds. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 25. Both teams will be eager to win the match, especially the hosts, who were defeated at Lord's by Team India. The Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to continue their good start to the series. Here's a look at India vs England dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG dream team and IND vs ENG playing XI.

India vs England team news

After beating England at Lord's Team India have now turned their attention towards the upcoming Headingley Test where they will look to take an unassailable lead by winning the match. The home team on the other hand will look to win the match and level the series. After a poor batting display in the second Test, England made a few changes to their 15-member squad with Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood added to their side. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley were left out following their poor performance. India on the other hand welcomed back Shardul Thakur from the injury and have a fully fit squad at their disposal for selection. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

IND vs ENG Fantasy Team tips

Joe Root is in great form for England having already scored 386 runs in this series so far. He is coming off a terrific century from his Lord's Test and will be desperate to replicate a similar performance and lead the team from the front. James Anderson is another option who could be picked in the side having picked up 9 wickets in this series so far. For India, Lokesh Rahul is the top run-getter in this series and will look to continue his fine form with the bat. Mohammad Shami also is having a great series so far scoring a half-century in Lord's Test and taken a total of 7 wickets in this series so far.

IND vs ENG dream team

Wicketkeeper- Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Joe Root (C), Lokesh Rahul (VC), Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

India vs England dream11 prediction

As per India vs England dream11 prediction, Team India is going to win the match going by their current form.