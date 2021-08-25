India Vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When & Where To Watch

After a blockbuster second Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's, India and England are set to lock horns in the third Test match that gets underway at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday. Both teams would be hoping to give their best on the cricket field after a nine-day break.

Ahead of the high-octane third Test, let's take a look at the live streaming details and how the match can be viewed live by the viewers worldwide.

England vs India Live Streaming details: How to watch Ind vs Eng 3rd Test in India?

The third England vs India Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds. The kickoff time is 3:30 PM IST whereas, the toss is scheduled to happen at 3:00 PM IST. The Indian viewers can watch the match on Sony Sports Network ( Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 & Sony Ten 4 HD) with live streaming on the Sony LIV app as well as JIO TV.

How to watch Ind vs Eng 3rd Test in UAE?

The passionate cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enjoy the live coverage of the England vs India 3rd Test match on beIN SPORTS.

How to watch Ind vs Eng 3rd Test in UK?

The home fans i.e. the cricket lovers in England can catch all the action from the third England vs India Test on Sky Sports Cricket.

England vs India 3rd Test: Preview

England must win this match to level the series. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co. on the other hand would be hoping to register one more win under their belt and if they succeed in doing so, then the visitors will ensure that they do not end up losing the series.

With the series-opener at Nottingham getting washed out and then going on to pull off an emphatic 151-run win at Lord's, a victory in the Leeds Test match would mean that Team India would end up securing the five-match Test series.

It would be interesting to see whether the visitors make any changes in their playing XI whereas, England will need to make a forced change as one of their frontline pacers Mark Wood has been ruled out due to shoulder injury.